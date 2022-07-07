Blackhawks add 1st-round pick, trade DeBrincat to Senators

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The long-anticipated dismantling of the Chicago Blackhawks’ roster has begun with the team trading Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators. The Senators add a two-time 40-goal-scorer to their young and up-and-coming roster in a trade announced hours before the start of the NHL draft in Montreal. The Blackhawks, by comparison, acquired three draft picks, including the seventh overall selection. They also gained payroll flexibility with the 24-year-old expected to attract a hefty raise once his current deal expires after the 2022-23 season. The Blackhawks didn’t have a first-round pick entering the draft, and also acquired Ottawa’s second-round pick to give them seven selections through the first three rounds.