Bulls finalize max contract with two-time All-Star LaVine

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say they have re-signed Zach LaVine, after the high-flying guard agreed to a five-year max contract worth about $215 million last week. LaVine had said he wanted to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time after eight seasons in the NBA and five with the Bulls. If he went shopping, it was a quick trip. He announced his decision about 18 hours after the free-agent negotiating period began. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas praised LaVine’s work ethic while saying the Bulls “look forward to more great things from Zach.” LaVine averaged 24.4 points in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal.