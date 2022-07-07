Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have selected Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft. He’s the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. The previous best was Marian Gaborik going third in 2000. This was the first year in nearly a decade there was suspense about who was going to be the No. 1 pick right up until the player’s name was called. The Canadiens said they were considering Slafkovsky, Canadian center Shane Wright and American forward Logan Cooley. The New Jersey Devils surprisingly selected Slovak defenseman and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec with the second pick.