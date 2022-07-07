Chavis has big hit, Contreras solid as Pirates top Reds 4-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tie-breaking two-run double, Diego Castillo homered and rookie Roansy Contreras allowed one run in six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Jason Delay drove in Ben Gamel from first base with a seventh-inning double for his first career hit and RBI as Pittsburgh sent the Reds to their third loss in four games and seventh of nine. Contreras allowed four hits and one run. Duane Underwood Jr. and Wil Crowe followed from the bullpen before David Ednar worked the ninth for his 14th save.