Commanders owner Dan Snyder, House committee at odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dan Snyder’s attorney told the Committee on Oversight and Reform the Washington Commanders’ owner is willing to testify by video conference regarding the investigation into the team’s workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees. In a letter sent to the committee and obtained by The Associated Press, attorney Karen Patton Seymour said Snyder is traveling outside the country and available for video testimony July 28 and 29. Seymour expressed concern because the committee countered with dates that conflict with her travel schedule and Snyder’s.