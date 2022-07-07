Donaldson’s slam leads Yankees past Devers, Red Sox 6-5

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam, Aaron Hicks homered on the next pitch and the New York Yankees held on to beat Boston 6-5. The win came despite a pair of home runs from Red Sox All-Star candidate Rafael Devers. Boston entered the game tied for second in the AL East, but 14 games behind the first-place Yankees. New York staked Gerrit Cole to a 5-0 lead in the third. But he gave up Devers’ two-run shot in the bottom half and his three-run shot in the fifth to make a final push to be added to the AL All-Star Game roster at third base.