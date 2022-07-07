Gonsolin goes to 11-0, Dodgers get 4 HRs to beat Cubs 5-3

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings for his 11th victory in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Mookie Betts hit a pair of leadoff homers and the Dodgers got a two-run blast from Gavin Lux and a solo shot by Justin Turner. Gonsolin is the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 11-0 since Alex Wood in 2017. He and Houston’s Justin Verlander are tied for most wins in the majors. The NL West-leading Dodgers won their fourth in a row. The Cubs got a two-run homer from Christopher Morel in the fifth.