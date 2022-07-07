Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser. She’s the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. Rheaume is best known for playing exhibition games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and ’93. She became the first woman to play in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues. She is now among the nearly 100 women working in a hockey operations, player development or player health and safety role for a team.