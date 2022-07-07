Mayfield, Darnold expected to compete for starting QB spot

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers now have two of the top three overall picks from the 2018 draft class on their roster, and both happen to be quarterbacks. The big question is which one will start this season for them. The Panthers view their starting QB job as an open competition between the newly acquired Baker Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold. Mayfield is 29-30 as an NFL starter through four seasons and has thrown for 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. Darnold is 17-32 as an NFL starter with 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.