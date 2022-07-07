Mercury never trail in 84-81 victory over Liberty

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 23 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 84-81 on Thursday night. Skylar Diggins-Smith hit four free throws in the final 22.6 seconds for Phoenix (10-14). Diggins-Smith finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Shey Peddy had 13 points and four steals. The Mercury never trailed. Sabrina Ionescu led New York (9-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Natasha Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points.