Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito was the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years. He discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias and Yasiel Puig. The team says Brito has died at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 87. No cause was given. The Cuban-born Brito played in the Washington Senators’ minor league system from 1955 to 1961. He eventually rose to the Triple-A level. But he became baseball’s most recognizable scout by discovering and helping sign Valenzuela in 1979. The Mexican pitcher went on to win rookie of the year and the NL Cy Young Award in 1981, when he helped the Dodgers win the World Series.