Minors rep asks Congress to restrict MLB antitrust exemption

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The executive director of the nonprofit Advocates for Minor Leaguers has recommended Congress enact legislation nullifying Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption as it applies to minor league players. Harry Marino asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to pursue a “Minor League Cut Flood Act” in response to a letter from the four-member committee. The letter from four senators on June 28 asked the advocacy group about the effect of baseball’s 100-year-old antitrust exemption on working conditions in the minor leagues. Applying antitrust law to the employment of minor league players could allow them to seek free agency sooner, strengthening their leverage to ask for better salaries.