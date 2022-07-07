Norway routs Northern Ireland 4-1 at women’s Euros

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Northern Ireland was outclassed in its major tournament debut as Norway earned a comprehensive 4-1 victory in their European Championship group-stage opener. First-half finishes from Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum, plus a penalty by Caroline Graham Hansen, put the two-time European champions on course for a routine win. Defender Julie Nelson gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation brief hope of an unlikely comeback by heading in a landmark goal just after the interval. But Guro Reiten’s free kick sealed the win for Martin Sjogren’s side to move it level on three points with host England at the top of Group A.