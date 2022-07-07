Raiders’ Morgan is NFL’s first Black female team president

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have introduced a former Nevada gambling regulator as the franchise’s new president, the first Black woman to hold the title with an NFL team. Team owner Mark Davis said Sandra Douglass Morgan topped his list every time after he spoke to candidates. Morgan takes over a team that has endured tumultuous times in its front office, with two presidents and several longtime executives leaving the organization in less than a year.