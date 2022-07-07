Sons of Al Leiter, Dusty Baker on Futures Game rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter and Washington Nationals second baseman Darren Baker are among the prospects on the rosters for the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16. Leiter is a son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter, and Baker is a son of Houston manager Dusty Baker. Pittsburgh catcher Henry Davis, last year’s first overall pick in the amateur draft, also was picked along with New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez. Other players include Seattle pitcher Emerson Hancock, San Diego outfielder Robert Hassell III and Colorado outfielder Zac Veen.