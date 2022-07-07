Svensson holds first-round lead at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship. Playing through temperatures in the 90s at Keene Trace, the Canadian eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second — on a 31-foot putt — gave him the lead. Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal and Robin Roussel of France each shot 64. The Barbasol Championship is the European tour’s first co-sanctioned event in the U.S. and features 50 players from the European tour among 156 competitors. The winner will get the final spot next week in the British Open at St. Andrews.