Tringale off to record start with 61 to lead Scottish Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale has spent 12 years trying to get his first PGA Tour win. Maybe that can change in Scotland. Tringale had the low round of his tour career with a 61 in the Scottish Open for a three-shot lead among early starters. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour for the first time. That means it would count as an official win on the U.S. tour, even the money from the $8 million purse. Tringale never felt better with the putter. It gave him a three-shot lead over former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.