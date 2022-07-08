Beal believes Wizards can win title after his max deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal and the Wizards renewed their commitment to each other when he agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $251 million to stay in Washington. Whether that commitment will make the next five years any more successful than the last 10 is the big question. Beal said Friday that he wants to win a championship and believes it can happen in D.C. His first 10 years with the Wizards have included five playoff appearances and the team has not advanced beyond the second round. Washington has had a revolving door at point guard alongside Beal in recent years and hasn’t persuaded a big-name free agent to join him.