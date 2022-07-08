Bohm, Wheeler spark Phillies to 2-0 win over Cardinals

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Bohm hit two solo home runs, Zack Wheeler outpitched Adam Wainwright and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. Bohm homered 419 feet to center field to lead off the sixth inning for the Phillies’ first run. He hit his sixth homer of the season into the left field seats with two outs in the eighth for his first career multihomer game. The first of a four-game series began with a 56-minute rain delay. ’The Phillies won for the sixth time in eight games, and the Cardinals have lost seven of their last eight. Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up five hits with one walk and struck out five. Wainwright allowed five hits and struck out three with no walks in nine innings for his longest outing this season.