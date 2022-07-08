BRITISH OPEN ’22: A glance at golf’s oldest championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open is being held for the 150th time. It returns to St. Andrews, which is hosting golf’s oldest championship for the 30th time. Collin Morikawa is the defending champion. Tiger Woods is in the field. A victory makes Woods the first player to win the silver claret jug three times at St. Andrews. The course is roughly the same as it was in 2015 when Zach Johnson won in a three-man playoff. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will try to join Nick Faldo as the only players to win at Augusta National and St. Andrews in the same year.