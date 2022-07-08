Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:36 AM

Competitive Matt Kenseth still chasing wins, makes SRX debut

KTVZ

By JENNA FRYER
AP Sports Writer

Matt Kenseth will make his debut this Saturday night in Superstar Racing Experience. The two-time Daytona 500 winner is entered in the final three races of the all-star summer series. He also plans to race next Tuesday night at Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin. He recently turned 50 and has a pair of grandchildren, but he’s training for the London Marathon and constantly trying to feed his competitive spirit.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content