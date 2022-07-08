Former Arsenal player Wilshere retires from playing at 30

LONDON (AP) — Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has retired from playing at the age of 30 after an injury-disrupted career. Wilshere was the youngest player to make his Arsenal debut at 16 years and 256 days in 2008 after coming through the club’s academy. Wilshere made the first of 34 England appearances in 2010 and he was part of the squad at the 2014 World Cup where Roy Hodgson’s team was eliminated in the group stage. Wilshere won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015. He later played for Bournemouth, West Ham and Danish club AGF.