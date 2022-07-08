Goalie carousel continues spinning on Day 2 of NHL draft

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

MONTREAL (AP) — The goalie carousel continues to spin even before the second day of the NHL draft begins. The St. Louis Blues traded the free agent rights to Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils acquired Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals. The domino effect started Thursday when the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche got Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. That move ensured playoff starter Darcy Kuemper would hit the open market. There’s no shortage of teams interested in Kuemper and other goaltenders available by trade or in free agency.