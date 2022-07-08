Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:30 AM

Injured Berger withdraws from British Open; Theegala in

KTVZ

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Daniel Berger has withdrawn from the British Open next week at St. Andrews because of a back injury. Berger last week withdrew from the John Deere Classic. He was replaced in the field by Sahith Theegala, the PGA Tour rookie who has had three close calls at winning this year, most recently at the Travelers. While he made double bogey on the final hole, his runner-up finish moved him to No. 62 in the world. The R&A uses this week’s world ranking as the reserve list.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content