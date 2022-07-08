Mancini delivers game-winning hit as Orioles stun Angels 5-4

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in a three-run ninth inning as the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-high win streak to six games with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered on the night they earned All-Star selections, with Ohtani’s 19th of the season giving the Angels a 4-2 lead in the ninth. But Raisel Iglesias (2-5) allowed a two-out RBI double to Adley Rutschman that cut the lead to 4-3. Cedric Mullins then tied the game with a run-scoring single and took second on the throw home. Mancini then set off a raucous celebration with the sharp hit to left.