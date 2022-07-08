Minor league deal filing delayed 4 days by judge to July 15

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Minor league players and Major League Baseball were given approval for a four-day delay in submitting the proposed settlement of their lawsuit to a federal court. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero approved a request from both sides to reset the deadline for filing the settlement to July 15. When the sides announced the settlement on May 10, two people familiar with the negotiations said the sides had been discussing a possible settlement in the $200 million range. The suit was filed in 2014 by first baseman/outfielder Aaron Senne, a 10th-round pick of the Marlins in 2009.