NHL Draft: 3 Russians selected in 1st round amid concerns

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Three Russian prospects were selected in the first round of the NHL draft despite increasing fears of their availability to play in North America due to travel restrictions stemming from the war in Ukraine. Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said he focused on selecting the best player available in using the 10th pick to draft defenseman Pavel Mintyukov. The Washington Capitals selected forward Ivan Miroshnichenko 20th, and Minnesota Wild chose right wing Danila Yurov four picks later. All three were projected to go in the first round, though questions were raised as to whether their draft stock might fall.