No Chiellini yet, but LAFC edges LA Galaxy 3-2 in wild derby

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Cifuentes scored two goals and Cristian Arango got the eventual game-winner late in the second half to lead Los Angeles FC past the LA Galaxy in another exciting edition of the clubs’ El Tráfico crosstown rivalry. LAFC improved its record atop the Major League Soccer standings to 12-4-3 as it waits for the imminent debuts of its two superstar European signings. Giorgio Chiellini was in uniform with the reserves, but the 37-year-old Italian defender did not make his MLS debut. Welsh forward Gareth Bale only arrived in Los Angeles earlier Friday, but the longtime Real Madrid star got a long, loud pregame ovation.