Pirates acquire RHP Yohan Ramirez from Guardians for cash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 27-year-old Ramirez has appeared in a combined eight games this season with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. Right-handers are hitting .222 against him. The Pirates made room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Aaron Fletcher for assignment.