Seager’s HR sparks Rangers past Twins 6-5 to end 4-game skid

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. Seager’s 17th homer capped a six-run outburst in the fifth inning of the series opener Friday night. Texas had only two base runners in the first four innings against Sonny Gray. Carlos Correa hit an early two-run homer for the Twins, and center fielder Byron Buxton made a highlight catch crashing into the wall. Texas starter Jon Gray struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.