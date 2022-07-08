Son of Canadiens GM drafted in Montreal by LA Kings

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

MONTREAL (AP) — The NHL had a poignant moment on the second day of the draft when the Los Angeles Kings selected the son of Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes with the 51st pick. Jack Hughes got a hug and congratulations from his father on the draft floor before reaching the Kings table. Kent told Jack he was not going to take him and put the pressure on him of being the GM’s son in Montreal. He already has plenty of pressure, given the other, unrelated Jack Hughes went first to New Jersey in 2019 and is a budding NHL star. This Jack Hughes was happy to get drafted by the Kings with his dad nearby.