Svensson maintains lead in PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness. Svensson had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog. Play was delayed a total of 5 hours, 20 minutes, with half the field unable to finish the round. Trey Mullinax made a 20-footer for birdie on the par-4 13th to reach 13 under and finish his day.