Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale finally saw how the other half was living at the Scottish Open. He got a full blast of the wind and held on for a 72. That was enough for him to keep a three-shot lead as he goes for his first PGA Tour win. The Scottish Open counts toward both the PGA Tour and European tour. That’s one reason it attracted a strong field, with 14 of the top 15 players in the world. Half of them won’t be around for the weekend. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA champion Justin Thomas were among those missing the cut.