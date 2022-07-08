Tunisia: Wimbledon star Ons Jabeur should be made ambassador

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Ons Jabeur is the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam tennis final and a star in her homeland of Tunisia. Her father calls her “the daughter of all Tunisia” and the government wants to make her a special ambassador. Her rise to the Wimbledon final on Saturday has been followed with fervor in Tunisia. Jabeur faces Elena Rybakina in the final after beating Tatjana Maria on Thursday to also become the first African woman to reach a major final in the professional era. Though tennis is not a major sport in Tunisia, Jabeur’s matches are watched nationwide. Tunisian fans welcomed the rare ray of good news for their country which is facing a protracted economic crisis and worsening political tensions.