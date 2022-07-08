US Olympic leaders tab former LA28 CEO Gene Sykes as chair

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has chosen Gene Sykes as its next chairman. The former CEO of the Los Angeles 2028 organizing committee now takes on a role that will shape policy throughout America’s Olympic movement for the next four years and beyond. Details of the board vote were not immediately released. Sykes was vying for the seat against Dexter Paine, a current board member with deep ties to the ski community and the more than 50 national governing bodies that run the individual sports across America. But the board chose Sykes. He will take over for Susanne Lyons when her term expires at the end of the year.