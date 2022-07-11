AP Source: Avalanche decline to issue offer to Aube-Kubel

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

An AP source says right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel will become a free agent after being told the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will not issue him a qualifying offer. The Columbus Blue Jackets also declined to make offers to defenseman Gabriel Carlsson and center Kevin Stenlund. Players not receiving qualifying offers are eligible to become unrestricted free agents. The deadline is Monday afternoon, two days before free agency opens across the NHL.