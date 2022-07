Arizona Coyotes sign Fischer to 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not released. The 25-year-old Fischer has developed into a team leader in five seasons with the Coyotes with his work ethic and physical presence. Fischer had five goals and five assists in 53 games last season. The Chicago native has 43 goals and 41 assists in 318 career NHL games, all with Arizona. The Coyotes selected Fischer with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.