Avalanche promote Sakic to president of hockey operations

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have promoted Joe Sakic to president of hockey operations. Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front office executive was recently honored as the general manager of the year. The team also announced that assistant GM Chris MacFarland will now serve as the GM. Colorado capped its most successful regular season by dethroning two-time defending champion Tampa Bay in the final. The Avalanche closed out the series in six games and finished the postseason with a 16-4 mark.