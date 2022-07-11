Banchero’s Summer League is over; Jefferson grabs a whistle

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off. Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity. Elsewhere in the Summer League, former player and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson is making his debut as a referee.