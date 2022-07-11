Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group. Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL. Rice served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2005-09.