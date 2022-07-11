Skip to Content
Derek King stays with Blackhawks as assistant coach

CHICAGO (AP) — Derek King is staying with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson’s staff. King finished last season as Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. He was in the mix for the full-time job before Richardson was hired last month. Kevin Dean also was hired as an assistant. Dean was an assistant with the Boston Bruins for the previous five seasons. Dean was an NHL defenseman for seven seasons, finishing his playing career with 96 games with the Blackhawks.

