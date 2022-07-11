Diamondbacks’ bullpen narrowly holds off Giants to win 4-3

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the past three weeks Ketel Marte’s tender left hamstring has limited him to designated hitter for the Diamondbacks, but his hustle to beat out a throw wound up keying a rally in Arizona’s 4-3 win against the San Francisco Giants. Marte edged out a throw to first in the third inning on an attempted double play to get things going, and Daulton Varsho hit a two-run single four batters later.