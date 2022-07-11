Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale wants the world to know Los Angeles FC is not the 18th hole of his soccer career. The Welsh superstar says he intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons. Bale’s declaration of his long-term intentions undoubtedly will please his new LAFC fans, who were hoping the longtime Real Madrid forward wasn’t simply using the team atop the Major League Soccer standings as a place to get fit for Wales’ landmark return to the World Cup. Bale also says he wants to play in the 2024 European championships and perhaps beyond.