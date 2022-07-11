Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins’ head coach. And he knew just where to start. Montgomery made his first phone call to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. Montgomery was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy three years after the Bruins lost in the seventh game of the Stanley Cup Final and two years after they reached 100 points in a pandemic-shortened season. Montgomery previously coached the Dallas Stars.