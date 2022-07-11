In wild NASCAR year, Chase Elliott is steady as a rock

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Sure, it’s been a wild NASCAR Cup season, with seemingly everyone in the field capable of taking the checkered flag. Through all the chaos, one driver has emerged as the clear favorite. Chase Elliott is the guy everyone else is chasing. The 26-year-old became the first three-time winner in the Cup series with a thrilling victory at his home track this past weekend. He made a timely block on the final lap to fend off Corey LaJoie’s bid to become the most unlikely winner yet in a year filled with surprises.