Iran fires coach Skocic 4 months out from soccer World Cup

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has fired Dragan Skocic as head coach four months before the World Cup in Qatar. Iranian news agency IRNA on Monday said the 53-year-old Croatian would not be taking the Iran team to soccer’s marquee tournament. Iran is set to kick off its World Cup campaign on Nov. 21 against England and also has games in Group B against Wales and the United States. Skocic started working with Iran’s national team in February 2020 as a replacement for Marc Wilmots. He guided the team to top spot in its Asian World Cup qualifying group with eight wins, a draw and a loss in the final round. The national federation has not announced a replacement.