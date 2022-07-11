LA stadium workers authorize strike ahead of All-Star week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike days ahead of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles. Workers employed by concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants voted 99% to authorize a strike. Unite Here Local 11 says a strike could begin at any time. The union is seeking what it calls “a fair new contract.” Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium. All-Star Game events begin Saturday and culminate in the game on July 19.