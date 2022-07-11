Mets’ Alonso to try for 3rd straight Home Run Derby title

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby in three consecutive years. Alonso was announced as the first of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He hit 74 total home runs in last year’s derby at Denver’s Coors Field and beat Baltimore’s Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. and Yoenis Céspedes in winning consecutive titles. There was no derby in 2020, when the All-Star Game scheduled for Dodger Stadium was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alonso won the 2019 derby at Cleveland as a rookie when he defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round.