Seager HR, Smith inside-park shot send Rangers past A’s 10-8

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager homered in a career-best fourth consecutive game, rookie Josh Smith’s first home run in the big leagues was an inside-the-park shot and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8. Seager led off the fifth inning with his 20th homer. Smith’s one-out liner in the sixth skipped past sliding center fielder Ramón Laureano and rolled to the warning track. The A’s cut an eight-run deficit to two in the eighth, keyed by Laureano’s two-run homer and Chad Pinder’s three-run shot.