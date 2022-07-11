Skip to Content
Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Talk about a great warmup act for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews. Monday was the “Celebration of Champions.” Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf, but this would be considered a big exception. He played with Rory McIlroy, Lee Trevino and former Women’s British Open winner Georgia Hall. They were joined at the end by Jack Nicklaus. He wasn’t playing. Nicklaus is in the gray old town to become an honorary citizen of St. Andrews. That led to a lot of laughs and memories. McIlroy says it was a dream to be part of it all.

